The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will host the 33rd annual Arkansas College Art History Symposium on March 9-10 in the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts, the university announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat.

A keynote lecture is at 7 p.m. on March 9, and will be followed by a reception. The student symposium will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 10. All events will be held in the Windgate Center’s Lecture Hall 167 and are free and open to the public.

