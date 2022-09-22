The Arkansas Poet Laureate Suzanne Rhodes is set to visit the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) for a poetry reading next month, university officials announced.

Rhodes, named Arkansas’ poet laureate for a four-year term by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in February, is coming to UCA thanks to a sponsorship by Slant, the UCA Department of English’s journal of contemporary poetry. Her reading will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 in McCastlain Hall’s Fireplace Room. The reading, free of charge and open to the public, will be followed by an informal reception with light refreshments.

