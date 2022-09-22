The Arkansas Poet Laureate Suzanne Rhodes is set to visit the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) for a poetry reading next month, university officials announced.
Rhodes, named Arkansas’ poet laureate for a four-year term by Gov. Asa Hutchinson in February, is coming to UCA thanks to a sponsorship by Slant, the UCA Department of English’s journal of contemporary poetry. Her reading will take place at 7 p.m. Oct. 11 in McCastlain Hall’s Fireplace Room. The reading, free of charge and open to the public, will be followed by an informal reception with light refreshments.
“Suzanne Underwood Rhodes was the natural choice to help us inaugurate this series,” Slant Editor and UCA English Department Adjunct Professor Michael Blanchard said, referencing the university’s desire to make Rhodes’ visit the first in a series by multiple well-known poets. “She is the state’s new poet laureate, and she is as passionate about teaching the craft of poetry to others as she is writing her own poems. She’ll relate well to students who take advantage of her visit.”
Rhodes, a resident of Fayetteville, was born in New York and currently conducts remote poetry workshops and courses for the Muse Writers Center in Virginia. The author of six books of poetry and multiple lyrical essays, Rhodes’ most recent poetry collection was a semifinalist for the Poetry Society of Virginia’s North American Book Award.
Rhodes’ event at UCA follows the visit of another well-known poet to Hendrix College. On Oct. 6, Hendrix will host U.S. Poet Laureate Ada Limón for a public poetry reading at 7:30 p.m. in the campus’ Staples Auditorium.
