The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is gearing up for its seventh annual Day of Giving on Thursday, the university announced in a news release.
The Day of Giving, an annual fundraiser drive which has raised more than $2 million for UCA since 2015, helps to fund many of the school’s programs and scholarships. In 2020’s Day of Giving, which was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, UCA racked up more than 1,600 donors from 47 states, one U.S. territory and eight foreign countries, as well as the continent of Antarctica.
Russ Hancock, Director of Campaign Communications at UCA, told the Log Cabin on Monday that donors who contribute on Thursday’s Day of Giving will support multiple needs that UCA has.
“Funds raised during Day of Giving support a wide range of needs including student scholarships, state-of-the-art equipment, student and faculty research and experiential learning opportunities that equip our students to be leaders in regional and global economies,” Hancock said. “[Donations] also provide support for unique cultural experiences for the campus and local community.”
UCA Vice President of Advancement Mary Bane Lackie said that while one might think the coronavirus pandemic has made this year’s Day of Giving even more important than in recent years, the Day of Giving always plays a critical role in ensuring the university’s stability and student success.
“While the pandemic may have increased some needs to increase emergency student support, many of our students face significant financial challenges at any time they are in school,” Lackie said.
Hancock echoed Lackie’s sentiments and added how donations this year can impact students’ lives.
“Many UCA students are first-generation college students who are working to change the trajectory of their lives, and their families,” Hancock said. “Now, more than ever, private support helps to ensure [UCA] students achieve their dream of obtaining a college degree.”
In addition to individual donors, UCA said that many departments at the school have partners that will match donations dollar-for-dollar. To donate on Thursday, visit uca.edu/dayofgiving.
