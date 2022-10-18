The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will hold its fall senior art exhibit from Thursday, Nov. 3, to Friday, Dec. 2, at the Baum Gallery, UCA announced in a news release on Monday.
The exhibit will showcase the work of seniors pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in art with an emphasis in fine art or art education or a Bachelor of Fine Arts with an emphasis in studio art.
The exhibit’s opening reception will be on Thursday, Nov. 3, from 4-7 p.m. It is free and open to the public during McCastlain Hall’s building hours. A weekend viewing will be Sunday, Nov. 13, from 2-4 p.m.
Students work with the Director of the Baum Gallery Brian Young to install their work, as it is a requirement for their degrees. The experience gives students the opportunity to show their work in a professional, museum environment and contributes to the gallery’s mission to promote contemporary art for the larger UCA and Conway communities, Young said.
“This exhibition is an important tradition that a number of people in the UCA community enjoy visiting, including the students, staff and family,” Young said. “It also gives the majority of the participating students their first true museum venue experience.”
Students with a Bachelor of Arts in art with emphases in fine art or art education exhibiting their work include Jada Bass, Sarah Clemons, Monika Cunningham, Hailey David, Kenleigh Godwin, Emily Guthro, Charles Johnson, Edoardo Merci, Sydney Mulhearn, Kayla Ramsfield, Annie Shelton, Brennon Stiggers, Alexandria Verkler, Rainy Winberry and Abby Yanosick, per the news release.
Students with a Bachelor of Fine Arts with an emphasis in studio art exhibiting their work include Kaden Helton, Adrianna Kimble Ray, Madeline Lewis, Caleb Lindsey, Alex Schneider and Kaleigh Thomas.
“This exhibition is the culmination of their art education at UCA,” UCA Department of Art and Design Chair Bryan Massey Sr. said. “Collectively, the work represents a cross-section of the overall effort in the art department.”
