The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will hold its fall senior art exhibit from Thursday, Nov. 3, to Friday, Dec. 2, at the Baum Gallery, UCA announced in a news release on Monday.

The exhibit will showcase the work of seniors pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in art with an emphasis in fine art or art education or a Bachelor of Fine Arts with an emphasis in studio art.

