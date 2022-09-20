The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is set to host its Women’s Business Showcase on Sept. 29, a news release issued by the university to the Log Cabin on Monday read.
The Women’s Business Showcase, put on by UCA’s Division of Outreach and Community Engagement in partnership with the university’s Women’s Leadership Network, provides an opportunity for over 50 women-owned businesses to come together to advertise their businesses and sell products to showcase attendees, per the news release.
“This annual event is an opportunity for women to promote their businesses and network while providing a fun atmosphere to support women-run businesses from Conway and surrounding areas,” UCA Associate Vice President for the Division of Outreach and Community Engagement Shaneil Ealy said, per the news release.
This is the fourth Women’s Business Showcase to be hosted by UCA. Attendees are encouraged to RSVP for the showcase by calling 501-450-5261 or visiting www.uca.edu/outreach/ women.
The Sept. 29 event will run from 6-8 p.m. in UCA’s McCastlain Hall ballroom. Food, door prizes and shopping will be available to all attendees.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
