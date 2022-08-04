The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will hold Graduate School commencement at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, and 9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Reynolds Performance Hall on the campus, per a news release issued by UCA on Wednesday.
The university will confer nearly 275 graduate degrees and certificates from the College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences; College of Business; College of Education; College of Health and Behavioral Sciences; and College of Natural Sciences and Mathematics.
