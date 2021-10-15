The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is set to host a Minority Entrepreneurship Pitch Night from 6-7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the UCA welcome center as part of Global Entrepreneurship Week (GEW).
GEW, which happens globally from Nov. 8-12, is a week long event that recognizes the American spirit of entrepreneurship. The Minority Entrepreneurship Pitch Night is a pitch competition where entrepreneurs, innovators and dreamers with a business idea can share their idea for a chance to win $1,000.
Contestants have one minute to pitch their idea and cannot use any slides or notes. Only one contestant can speak per pitch and contestants can only pitch one idea.
The event is open to the public, and attendees that are not contestants are able to vote for the $1,000 People’s Choice Prize. Two winners will be crowned that night, one from the People’s Choice and one selected by the judges, totaling $2,000 worth of prizes.
Doors open at 6 p.m. and pitches begin at 6:30 p.m. Masks are required at the event per UCA guidelines, but there is a virtual option for non-contestant attendees as well. Food will be provided to those who attend in person.
Those interested can register with the Eventbrite link at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ minority-entrepreneurship -pitch-night-tickets -170063092287?ref=eios.
