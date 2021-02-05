The University of Central Arkansas is set to host three art events in the coming weeks, the university announced.
The first, two musical performances by “The Midtown Men,” is set for Feb. 20 at UCA’s Reynolds Performance Hall. The music group, inspired by the “Rat Pack,” a well-known collection of singers who performed together in Las Vegas in the 1960s, will perform at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on the 20th to ticketed audiences that range from $30-$40 a seat.
“The Midtown Men” previously performed at the Reynolds Performance Hall in 2015, Director Amanda Horton said in a news release.
“They are sure to transport our audience to another era with the timeless hits of Frankie Valli and other artists from the 1960s,” Horton said.
The UCA College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences will host a guest of its own later that same week. Award-winning author Kiese Laymon, who wrote “Heavy: An American Memoir,” as well as a novel and a collection of essays, will sit in on two lectures as a university artist-in-residence on Feb. 23 and 24.
A native of Jackson, Mississippi, Laymon is also a contributing editor for Vanity Fair and has written for The New York Times, The Guardian and other well-known publications. On Feb. 23 at 7:30 p.m., Laymon will host a public reading and question-and-answer session on Zoom. The next day, Laymon will host a talk about writing specifically for students, also through Zoom.
College Dean Tom Williams said the university is lucky to have Laymon visit the campus through Zoom.
“In [Laymon’s] fiction and memoir, he has staked out an unmatched honesty and originality,” Williams said. “Plus, he knows all the secrets to break your heart and leave you laughing.”
UCA Downtown will also host an art exhibit of its own through the entire month of February. "Generational Ties. Who I Am. Who We Are.," an exhibit to honor Black History Month, is open through March 5 at UCA Downtown on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Viewing hours for the exhibit are set from 2-5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, and from noon to 5 p.m. on Fridays.
Both in-person events will require face masks and social distancing, the university announced.
For more on all three events, visit UCA’s website at www.uca.edu.
