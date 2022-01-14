The University of Central Arkansas Outreach program is set to host a Conway Conversations event in observation of the seventh annual National Day of Racial Healing (NDORH) on Tuesday.
The event, which will be offered over Zoom from 5:30-7 p.m., will feature a variety of UCA faculty and staff panelists who will share their perspectives on the topic of “Revisiting Broken Systems.” Participants will also take part in interactive small-group dialogues to go further into the conversation.
There will be three small group dialogues, which include “Fixing Broken Entrepreneurial Ecosystems for Women of Color” led by the Director of Marketing Kristy Carter; “Critical Race Theory and Critical Theories of Race: How Political Philosophy Can Help Us Identify and Resolve Structural Inequities” led by Taine Duncan, associate professor and director of gender studies program; and “Confronting Bias in STEM Education: Reflections of a Black Chemist” led by Marsha Massey, assistant professor at the university.
Those who wish to participate can register for the event at uca.edu/outreach/conversations and will receive the Zoom link upon registration.
The event is open to anyone from the UCA Campus, the Conway community, and throughout the state.
The NDORH was started by W.K. Kellogg Foundation in 2013 as part of the foundation’s Truth, Racial Healing, and Transformation (TRHT) initiative that aims to revolutionize the way foundations fund non-profits working on social issues.
“While we all need to be fully engaged in the act of seeking truth and racial healing, no matter what demographics describe us, this transformational work is not for us. It is for the next seven generations,” Kwami Abdul-Bey, co-convenor of the Arkansas Peace & Justice Memorial Movement, said. “We have to roll up our sleeves and work together to transform this mess that we have gotten ourselves into because of our race so that our children and grandchildren do not have to live in a world where they are inclined to repeat our mistakes. This is why we observe the National Day of Racial Healing in the State of Arkansas.”
UCA hosts annual Prayer Breakfast
The University of Central Arkansas will host its annual MLK Prayer Breakfast at 9 a.m. Friday as part of the national observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Held each year to celebrate the federal holiday, the event will be in room 205 of the Ronnie Williams Student Center. This is the 14th year for the annual event.
The 2022 theme is “Better Together,” and Arkansas State Rep. Jamie Scott will be the guest speaker. Scott, who is serving her second term representing District 37, is the youngest Black woman elected to the Arkansas State Legislature.
“Rep. Scott will bring an energy and insight to our campus from her work in the Arkansas State Legislature and in the community,” said Angela Jackson, director of the UCA Office of Diversity and Community. “When attendees leave the event Friday, it is our goal that they will have a renewed sense of what it means to be better together. Through her message, I’m hopeful the spirit of Dr. King’s mission of nonviolence and social change will inspire us.”
The program includes special performances by Stephen Feldman, UCA professor of cello.
Organizers are asking potential attendees to register by Jan. 13 by emailing diversity@uca.edu. A to-go breakfast meal will be distributed after the program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.