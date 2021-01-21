The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will host an art exhibition highlighting the protest powers of contemporary art, a university news release issued on Tuesday announced.
The exhibit, “Say Something: Art as Protest,” will open at UCA’s Baum Gallery on Thursday and remain open to the public until Feb. 19. Art works on display at the exhibit include paintings, photographs, installation art and graphic art which deal with artistic responses to current and past societal issues, Baum Gallery Director Brian Young said.
“This insightful, but often provocative work questions society’s approach to race, politics, homelessness, the wars in the Middle East, LGBTQ+ rights and other pressing issues,” Young said.
Artists from across Arkansas, the United States and the world are featured on display at the new exhibit, organized by the Baum Gallery, Suzanne Bennett, the curator of visual resources at UCA and Gayle Seymour, a professor and associate dean of the university’s College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.
The Baum Gallery’s “Say Something: Art as Protest,” is open for free to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursdays. Face coverings are required for those entering the gallery and social distancing will be enforced by gallery staff.
