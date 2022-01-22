The University of Central Arkansas is set to host the musical “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” at Reynolds Performance Hall at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Based on the Emmy-award-winning 1970s Saturday morning cartoon series on ABC, “Schoolhouse Rock Live!” follows a nervous young man named Tom who, on his first day of being a teacher, gets visited by three aspects of his personality who help remind him how learning can be fun.
“‘Schoolhouse Rock Live!’ is a pop culture phenomenon that explodes onto the stage, updated for a whole new generation, with imaginative image projections and a rock’n’roll feel,” the university said.
The TV show the musical is based on helped teach kids history, grammar, math and more through catchy song and dance numbers. And the show features many popular fan-favorite songs such as “Conjunction Junction” and “Just a Bill.”
Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and students and can be bought online at uca.edu/Reynolds, at the Reynolds Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling UCA Ticket Central at (501) 450-3265 or toll-free at (866) 810-0012.
