The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) is set to host the public screening of the university’s Community and Race Oral History Project on Saturday at McCastlain Ballroom, UCA officials said in a release on Wednesday.
The project, a collaboration between UCA students, faculty and the campus’s Office of Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, is a collection of video interviews with African American community leaders in Conway, UCA’s press release read. Per an event description posted by the university to Conway Scene, the project was created to collect stories of Conway’s African American community with “inter-generational” interviews.
First conceived of by Conway resident and attorney Andrea Woods in May 2020 in the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, the project was developed by UCA students Austin Ashley, LaKendria Geter, Blake Johnson and Chauncey Williams-Wesley, all four of whom served as project interns, per the release.
“This project presented a rich opportunity for authentic student learning,” UCA Associate Vice President for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion and Chief Diversity Officer Angela Webster said. “We are also grateful for the strong relationship with the Conway community that made it possible. I believe we connect as a community when we can empty our hearts with each other and listen with curiosity and care. This collection of stories has that potential.”
UCA’s project screening comes a little over a week after the City of Conway presented a draft of its African American Historic Context Study to members of the public on July 1. That study, funded by a grant from the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, will help the city in nominating sites of significance to the National Register of Historic Places.
Saturday’s event will begin at 3 p.m. and include a screening of some of the 11 interviews students completed. A panel and reception will follow the free screening for members of the public. McCastlain Ballroom is located on the UCA campus within McCastlain Hall.
