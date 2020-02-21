The University of Central Arkansas and the Arkansas Cinema Society will host the crowdfunding, distribution platform Seed&Spark during the Arkansas Creative Sustainability Summit to help Arkansas-based creators build sustainable artistic careers March 1 on campus.
Seed&Spark founder and CEO Emily Best will be on campus for the summit, held from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the McCastlain Hall Ballroom at UCA.
Special guests include Emmy-winning actor/filmmaker Mark Duplass, who has appeared in Apple’s, “The Morning Show,” and produces HBO’s, “Room 104,” and Jeff Nichols, an Arkansas-native who wrote and directed the movies, “Mud,” and, “Loving.”
“Artists have so many opportunities to monetize their art if they harness the power of building their own audiences,” Marty Lang, assistant professor of film at UCA, said. “I think our attendees will learn that the key to their success is creating a direct connection to the fans of their work.”
The summit is free and open to the public.
For more information and to register, visit Eventbrite.
For more information contact Lang at mlang@uca.edu, Best at emily@seedandspark.com or the Arkansas Cinema Society at 501-823-3610 or info@arkansascinemasociety.org.
