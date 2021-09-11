The University of Central Arkansas Division of Outreach and Community Engagement, in partnership with the UCA Women’s Leadership Network (WLN), will host its third Women’s Business Showcase from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 16 in the Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center on the UCA campus.
This annual event is an opportunity for women to promote their businesses and network while providing a fun atmosphere to support women-run businesses from Conway and surrounding areas.
More than 40 women-owned businesses will gather to showcase their products and services. Special guest business owner Destinee Rogers, known as DJ Dezz, will also be on hand virtually to provide music during the event. Rogers was a standout member of the Sugar Bears basketball team and is currently the assistant head coach for women’s basketball at Arkansas State University.
This year’s event includes a special announcement from the Women’s Leadership Network regarding leadership training for women.
Food, door prizes and shopping will be available to all attendees. This is a free, in-person event, however, participants should RSVP at uca.edu/outreach/women or by calling 501-450-3118.
Face coverings will be available for individuals who do not have their own.
For more information, contact Shaneil Ealy, associate vice president of the Division of Outreach and Community Engagement, at sealy@uca.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.