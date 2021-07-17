The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees and President Houston Davis will host a topping out ceremony for the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts at noon July 29, the university announced in a news release issued to the Log Cabin Democrat on Friday.
Prior to remarks, attendees will be able to include their signature on the topping out beam and enjoy a cookout with hot dogs and hamburgers courtesy of Baldwin & Shell Construction Company, the release read. Events will begin at 11:30 a.m.
In addition to Davis, speakers include Kay Hinkle, chair of the UCA Board of Trustees; Mary Bane Lackie, vice president for University Advancement; and Scott Copas, president and CEO of Baldwin & Shell.
The event is part of the university’s $100 million comprehensive fundraising campaign, UCA Now: Impact Arkansas and Beyond.
The university broke ground on the Windgate Center in October. Upon completion, the new facility will provide almost 100,000 square feet of classroom, studio and rehearsal and design spaces.
The topping out ceremony dates back to Scandinavian or Viking tradition to mark a milestone in construction, the release stated. An evergreen tree is placed at the topmost part of the framework or skeleton of a building to commemorate the successful construction of the building.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.