The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will host two artists-in-residence over the next two weeks, news releases issued by UCA on Monday read.
The first, Hideaki Tsustui, will visit the university beginning on Tuesday and stay until April 6. A lighting designer, Tsustui has designed lighting for numerous artists and productions, the news release read. During his time at UCA, Tsustui will provide lighting for the opening night performance of “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime” at 7:30 p.m. on April 6 at the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts.
Additionally, Tsustui will host a public presentation about his career at 7:30 p.m. on March 31 in the university’s Black Box Theatre.
The university will then host Korean American artist Kim Chi April 6-7. A former student of graphic design who now works in fashion, painting and sculpture, Chi will host a make-up tutorial and a conversation with students at 1:30 p.m. on April 6 at the Keystone Steps inside the Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts.
A day later, at 7:30 p.m., “An Evening with Kim Chi” will take place in the Reynolds Performance Hall. The event is free and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.