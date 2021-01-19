The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Service-Learning Program will host two virtual information sessions about nonprofit boards in Arkansas, a university press release issued last Friday announced.
The sessions, part of a UCA partnership with the Faulkner County affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation, will focus on providing information for those interested in serving on nonprofit boards and provide attendants a chance to talk with current members of nonprofit organizations in the state.
The first session is scheduled for Tuesday at 2 p.m., while the second session is set for Feb. 2, also at 2 p.m.
Per the press release, executive director of the Faulkner County affiliate of the Arkansas Community Foundation Shelley Mehl said the workshops will be a learning opportunity for attendants.
“These workshops are designed to help Faulkner County community members learn more about one of the most impactful ways that they can support the nonprofit causes they care about,” Mehl said.
Tuesday’s session will focus on the meaning of board service. Feb. 2’s session will be a panel discussion of current board members. Registration for the sessions are free and open to the public. To register, visit uca.edu/outreach/nonprofits.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.