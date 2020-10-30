The University of Central Arkansas will present a virtual professional development series for K-12 educators on Saturday, Nov. 14.
The workshop series will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. via Zoom. Participants can attend at no cost; however, registration is required. Visit https://uca.edu/education/dipd/ to register.
This series, hosted by the College of Education, will bring together leading faculty and graduate students from the education specialist and digital age teaching and learning programs to provide strategies about best practices in teaching K-12 students in virtual and hybrid environments. By participating, K-12 teachers can earn up to six hours of state-approved professional development.
The event schedule is below. All events take place on Saturday, Nov. 14.
Universal Design for Learning (UDL) While Making in Digital Environments
9 a.m. – 10 a.m. CDT
Presented by: Kristy Bentley, Stephanie Boger and Mandy McFall
Confidence for Young Mathematicians
10 a.m. – 11 a.m. CDT
Presented by: Katrina Robertson
Improve Student Engagement and Cognition Using Designing Principles in Remote Learning
11 a.m. – noon CDT
Presented by: Ann Broyles
Social Media and Student Connections
11 a.m. – noon CDT
Presented by: Kimberly Burgess
Technicity: Practices for Equity
Noon – 1 p.m. CDT
Presented by: Dr. Wendy Rickman
Virtual Book Clubs: A Panel Discussion
1 p.m. – 2 p.m. CDT
Presented by: Erin Shaw, Amy Thompson, Kevin Powell and Jeff Whittingham
Instructional Strategies to Impress Your Principal
2 p.m. – 3 p.m. CDT
Presented by: Stacey Loyless
For more information, email teaching@uca.edu.
