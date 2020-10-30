The University of Central Arkansas will present a virtual professional development series for K-12 educators on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The workshop series will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. via Zoom. Participants can attend at no cost; however, registration is required. Visit https://uca.edu/education/dipd/ to register.

This series, hosted by the College of Education, will bring together leading faculty and graduate students from the education specialist and digital age teaching and learning programs to provide strategies about best practices in teaching K-12 students in virtual and hybrid environments. By participating, K-12 teachers can earn up to six hours of state-approved professional development.

The event schedule is below. All events take place on Saturday, Nov. 14.

Universal Design for Learning (UDL) While Making in Digital Environments

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. CDT

Presented by: Kristy Bentley, Stephanie Boger and Mandy McFall

Confidence for Young Mathematicians

10 a.m. – 11 a.m. CDT

Presented by: Katrina Robertson

Improve Student Engagement and Cognition Using Designing Principles in Remote Learning

11 a.m. – noon CDT

Presented by: Ann Broyles

Social Media and Student Connections

11 a.m. – noon CDT

Presented by: Kimberly Burgess

Technicity: Practices for Equity

Noon – 1 p.m. CDT

Presented by: Dr. Wendy Rickman

Virtual Book Clubs: A Panel Discussion

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. CDT

Presented by: Erin Shaw, Amy Thompson, Kevin Powell and Jeff Whittingham

Instructional Strategies to Impress Your Principal

2 p.m. – 3 p.m. CDT

Presented by: Stacey Loyless

For more information, email teaching@uca.edu.

