The Asian Studies program at the University of Central and the Arkansas branch of the National Consortium for Teaching about Asia will present a four-part fall workshop series in October.
This series will bring together leading scholars on Asia and public health to provide essential context on the origins of COVID-19, the response to the virus within China, its impact on Asian-American communities, and the future of US-China relations.
Each of the one-hour events will take place on Thursday evenings at 6 p.m. via Zoom.
To register for these events (and receive the related zoom invite), please click the following link: https://forms.gle/zi1wpsxk MUg517WJ7
The event schedule is below:
Oct. 1 at 6 p.m.
The Origins of Covid-19: Fact and Fiction
Speakers: Anita Sego, University of Central Arkansas, and Michelle King, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
Oct. 8 at 6 p.m.
China’s Response to Coronavirus
Speakers: Ka Zeng, University of Arkansas at Fayetteville, and Zach Smith, University of Central Arkansas
Oct. 15 at 6 p.m.
Confronting Anti-Asian Racism in Communities and Classrooms
Speakers: Linda Hasunuma, Temple University, and ShaRonda Love, MPH, director of the Arkansas Minority Health Commission
Oct. 22 at 6 p.m.
The Future of U.S. – China Relations
Speakers: Sara Castro, United States Air Force Academy, and Mark Mullenbach, University of Central Arkansas
The National Consortium for Teaching about Asia (NCTA) is a multiyear nonprofit program to encourage and facilitate teaching and learning about East Asia in elementary and secondary schools nationwide. To fulfill this mission, the workshop targets Arkansas K-12 teachers who wish to center Asia and COVID-19 in their classrooms.
Smith, who also serves as director of Arkansas NCTA said, “The idea for this workshop series emerged from my conversations with Arkansas teachers over the summer, some of whom had encountered incidents of anti-Asian harassment in their classrooms in recent months.”
More information about NCTA, as well as teacher resources, upcoming webinar series and information on travel funding, is available online at www.arncta.com/about.
