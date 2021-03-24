The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will continue to require face masks in all university classrooms, residence halls, offices and other indoor campus facilities through the end of the spring semester, school president Houston Davis announced in a statement released to the university’s website last week.
The decision to extend the campus’ mask mandate through the end of the spring semester came after an announcement in late February from Gov. Asa Hutchinson that the statewide mask mandate would likely end at the end of March. Davis said the decision to keep the school’s mask mandate in place was made to ensure a strong finish to a year full of challenges.
“While we likely will have the ability to have more people in spaces as social distancing requirements are relaxed, we will stay the course on face coverings as we ensure that we finish the spring strong and position our university for a return to normal operations in August,” Davis said.
That long-awaited return to normal operations is tentatively set for the fall semester at UCA. Davis said the university expects in-person classes on campus to become the norm again in the fall, over a year since UCA shifted to online learning last spring.
“These words of hope and optimism are coming to you 370 days since we announced on March 13, 2020 that most classes would shift to online, and we began our work to manage the pandemic in a careful and responsible manner while still focusing on delivering a quality educational experience to our student body,” Davis said. “While we are growing more excited by the day regarding the UCA family reestablishing our strong relationships and community, we are going to stay true to careful planning and response as we move forward.”
In the meantime, however, COVID-19 protocols will remain in place on campus, especially in the weeks following students’ return from Spring Break. For students who traveled over break and are concerned they may have contracted the coronavirus, Davis said UCA will hold a mass COVID-19 testing event on March 29 in front of the university’s Student Center from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
