UCA to receive a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts

Artist Fabiola Jean-Louis discusses her project with project partners at Green Bay Packaging, Arkansas Kraft Division, in Morrilton during a site visit on Aug. 9, 2022.

 Gayle Seymour / University of Central Arkansas

The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) has been approved by the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) to receive a Grants for Arts Projects award of $30,000, the university announced in a news release earlier this week. The funds will support a three-month visual art residency with nationally known, Haitian-born paper sculptor Fabiola Jean-Louis.

During the residency, Jean-Louis, in collaboration with UCA and Morrilton High School students, will create the Brooklyn-based artist’s next major body of work: an immersive mausoleum sculpture made of paper clay. The interior walls of the structure will contain artifacts made by student collaborators. The work will also feature one of Jean-Louis’ signature couture sculptures made of sheet paper. Tawny Chatmon, a photography-based artist from Maryland, will also contribute work to this project.

