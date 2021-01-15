The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will begin its spring semester with three days of remote learning, a university news release issued by President Houston Davis said.
Beginning Jan. 19, UCA will hold remote classes through Jan. 22, and start in-person instruction on Monday, Jan. 25. The university will exempt education internships and certain health care profession programs from the first-week remote learning requirement.
University officials made the decision to start the semester with remote learning to ensure the campus community had time to prepare to follow the university’s strict COVID-19 protocols, UCA president Houston Davis wrote in the release.
“We have a great responsibility to do all we can to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in our area,” Davis wrote. “Starting our spring semester with four days of remote instruction will allow members of the campus community to finish quarantine and/or isolation periods, get tested for COVID-19 if needed and ensure that they are healthy before they reenter the classroom space.”
Despite the decision to pivot to remote learning during the first week of classes, UCA residence halls will still open on Jan. 17, as well as all other campus services.
Amanda Hoelzeman, a university spokesman, described the decision to pivot to remote learning as allowing the campus community “an extra week to ensure they are healthy.” She added that the decision also helped the greater Conway community.
“As [the public] know[s] and as medical professionals expected, Arkansas and many other states have seen increases in COVID-19 cases following the holiday season,” Hoelzeman said. “At UCA, we want to be a good partner in the community and do all we can to help slow the spread of COVID-19.”
Additionally, the university will host a COVID-19 testing event at the UCA Student Center on Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The testing event is free for all students, faculty and staff.
