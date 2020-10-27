The University of Central Arkansas will waive student application fees through Saturday, Oct. 31 during Homecoming Week 2020.
Potential students may use the code “HOME2UCA” when applying online, and the $25 application fee will be waived.
“This is just one more way we are working to break down potential barriers for students and ease some of the financial strain COVID-19 has caused for families,” UCA President Houston Davis said.
In June, due to diminished access to standardized testing during the pandemic, the UCA Board of Trustees voted to temporarily make standardized test scores optional for fall 2020 and spring, summer and fall 2021.
“For many years, public institutions of higher education in the state have relied on student standardized test scores, such as the ACT or SAT, for admission and to award academic scholarships,” Kevin Thomas, associate vice president of Enrollment Management at UCA, said. “With the cancellation and postponement of standardized testing during the pandemic, access to standardized testing has presented challenges for high school juniors and seniors.”
During the spring, summer and fall 2021 semesters, any student scoring a 3.0 or higher on their sixth- or seventh-semester high school transcript will be fully admitted to the university. Students will not be at a disadvantage if they do not submit standardized test scores.
“High school grade point average has long been recognized by higher education administrators as being an effective way to predict student success,” Thomas said.
On Wednesday, Oct. 28, from 6-7 p.m., the university will also host a virtual FAFSA and Financial Aid Night. During this event, new students for the 2021-22 academic year will have an opportunity to learn more about the FAFSA and financial aid and ask any questions they may have. Students and their families may join the Zoom here or visit the UCA Financial Aid page at uca.edu/financialaid/.
“We know that this has been a challenging year for students,” Davis said. “We are pleased to be able to provide our future Bears with additional admissions options while still upholding the record of educational excellence for which UCA is known.”
Potential students may apply to UCA online at uca.edu/admissions/apply.
