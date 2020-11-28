The University of Central Arkansas has made moves to transition completely to virtual learning after Thanksgiving break.
On Nov. 16, UCA President Houston Davis sent an update for COVID-19 plans. According to this update, the last day of in person classes was concluded on Friday, Nov. 20., a decision that was made by the UCA COVID-19 planning committee over the summer.
The remainder of the semester – four class days and finals week – will all be held online. However, this does not mean that campus is closed.
Residence halls, dining facilities, the HPER, university offices and the library will remain open until Dec. 22.
Study rooms will also stay open for students preparing for finals. Hours have been expanded for five rooms on campus located in Old Main rooms 14,27, 112 and 115, as well as in Student Center room 202. The study rooms in Old Main will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. on Monday through Friday. The study room in the Student Center will be open from 7:00 a.m. and close at 10:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 8:00 p.m. on Friday, and 6:00 p.m. on Saturday.
Davis is continuing to urge students to make smart and healthy decisions while travelling for the holidays.
“As you travel please remember to stay diligent in protecting yourself and others from the spread of the virus,” Davis said, “...No matter where you are, wear your mask, maintain six feet of social distance whenever possible and wash your hands.”
The UCA Student Health Clinic was open every day but Thanksgiving Day and Friday, Nov. 27 for students who feel unwell. Conway Regional Health System will continue to provide drive through testing as well as an after hours clinic for those with COVID-19 symptoms.
The Spring 2021 semester will start on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Details regarding the start of the new semester will be continually relayed to UCA students starting on Dec. 2.
“I want to thank every member of our campus community for your amazing patience, diligence and resolve as we have navigated the fall semester… I am so proud that UCA has stood firm inside and outside the classroom on standards of quality and engagement,” Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.