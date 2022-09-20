As faculty and student travel return to pre-COVID pandemic levels, the University of Central Arkansas’ Center for Global Learning and Engagement is preparing to launch a new UCA in East Africa initiative.

This initiative will expand on a long-time faculty-led education abroad program to western Rwanda by adding regular trips to Kenya and Tanzania for undergraduate and graduate students. Our hope is that at least one faculty-led trip for students will occur each year in East Africa with a trip to Rwanda planned for May 13 to June 6, 2023.

