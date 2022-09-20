As faculty and student travel return to pre-COVID pandemic levels, the University of Central Arkansas’ Center for Global Learning and Engagement is preparing to launch a new UCA in East Africa initiative.
This initiative will expand on a long-time faculty-led education abroad program to western Rwanda by adding regular trips to Kenya and Tanzania for undergraduate and graduate students. Our hope is that at least one faculty-led trip for students will occur each year in East Africa with a trip to Rwanda planned for May 13 to June 6, 2023.
In order to prepare for future travel to Arusha, three UCA faculty traveled to Tanzania in late July. Accompanied by staff working for the education travel company, EDU AFRICA, Phillip Bailey, Associate VP for Global Learning and Engagement; Brittany Saviers, Clinical Instructor II and Academic Fieldwork Coordinator in the Department of Occupational Therapy; and Angela Webster, Chief Diversity Officer and Associate Vice President for Institutional Diversity and Inclusion, spent a week in and around Arusha, visiting NGOs where UCA OT graduate students and others would experience hands-on learning.
At the rehabilitation center Plaster House students will have the chance to see how children with physical disabilities such as cleft palate or clubfoot have their lives transformed by receiving pre-operative care, corrective surgery and rehabilitation services. The Faraja Young Women’s Development Center helps single mothers and trafficking victims through vocational training that includes sewing and learning to cook restaurant-quality meals. The UCA group also visited Shanga “a social enterprise, which employs people with disabilities to create unique and high-quality handmade jewelry, glassware and homewares incorporating recycled materials.” Shanga means bead in Swahili.
We spent the morning at Step by Step Learning Center, where founder Magaret Kenyi continues her mission to prove that “Disability is not Inability,” while providing education, and in some cases, a home for disabled children. Her outreach efforts bring children who would otherwise receive no services in their home village to her welcoming and supportive day school.
Finally, we traveled to the city of Moshi to meet with George Shirima, President of the Tanzanian Occupational Therapy Association and representatives of the Kilimanjaro Christian Medical University College, Professor Sarah Mkenda, Head of the Department of Occupational Therapy and Ignace Tarimo, Head of Kilimanjaro Christian Medical Center Occupational Therapy Center.
The occupational therapy program at UCA already provides long and short-term fieldwork opportunities for OT graduate students in Costa Rica. Expanding the program’s international footprint into Tanzania will allow more opportunities for students to prepare to practice in a globally connected world. Dr. Saviers hopes that “occupational therapy and other health profession students will engage with all that Tanzania has to offer as a way to shape their view of the world, people, and how their chosen profession is inextricably linked to global culture.”
For her part, Webster believes that “UCA students sojourning in Tanzania will engage in deeply meaningful service-learning opportunities that enlighten the mind and enrich the soul.”
The opportunities for high-impact experiential learning in Tanzania abound. Building on our now decade-long success in Rwanda, the Center for Global Learning and Engagement at the University of Central Arkansas is preparing the way for students to travel with experienced faculty leaders to locations where the focus will be people, place, and partnership. As Bailey said: “Our mission at UCA is to expand the university’s motto “Go Here, Go Anywhere” to aspire to ‘Go Global.” The University prepares graduates to live and work in “Global Communities.” Offering our community members the opportunity to travel to countries like Tanzania – not just to see, but also to serve – is an important part of high-impact transformational learning in the 21st century.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.