The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees met on Friday morning and approved a 9.9 percent health insurance rate increase for university employees.
The increase, a necessity according to the university because of an increased number of claims over the last year, were approved unanimously and received the backing of the Faculty Senate, Student Government Association and the Staff Senate.
Health insurance claims are up due to the delayed preventative care that didn’t happen during the coronavirus pandemic, per discussion at Friday’s meeting. Now that employees are receiving the care they chose not to complete the last two years, claims have exceeded the university’s premiums, so an increase in rates was required, university officials said.
In his comments at Friday’s meeting, Staff Senate President Carlos Herrera said the senate hates that health insurance premiums have to increase, but they’re glad that premiums for the university’s other insurances are remaining the same. Faculty Senate President Kristin Dooley spoke similarly, adding that she’s glad to see that UCA is sharing in the burden of rate increases, upping the employer contribution to monthly premiums.
“It’s hard to be excited about paying more, but I do feel like there has been a good faith effort to minimize the effect it has on our employees’ lives,” Dooley said.
To help with the burden of the rate increases, the university reminded employees they can take part in the BeWell program which provides staff a $20 discount on monthly health insurance premiums if they meet the requirements. Only 47 percent of UCA employees take part in the program, per the meeting, and the deadline to qualify for the 2023 premium discount is approaching on Oct. 31. To qualify, employees have to complete a biometric screening and checkup with their doctor, as well as fill out a health risk assessment survey.
Board of Trustees Chair Terry Fiddler said no one likes premium increases, but referenced that premiums are going up across the country and the 9.9 percent increase is much lower than he’s used to.
“Even though 9.9 percent is a less palatable number than what we wish for, there are others who are of the 9.9 percent,” Fiddler said.
In other insurance news at Friday’s meeting, the university’s contract with Blue Advantage to provide health insurance will start on Jan. 1. Despite the rate increase, coverages will remain the same, per the meeting.
In other news at Friday’s meeting, trustees unanimously approved the institution of a $100 “First Year” fee for new undergraduate students. The fee, which will take the place of the university’s current SOAR registration fee, will cover the cost of first year experience activities at UCA and take away the out-of-pocket financial burden for new students. SGA supported the fee at Friday’s meeting, with UCA SGA President Courtney Clawson saying she’s glad that students will be able to use financial aid to pay the fee.
Trustees also approved the waiving of the parking permit fee for employees who have 25 years or more of service at UCA. The practice to waive the fee had been long standing, but had yet to be written in the board’s policies. In a final vote to note, trustees approved the granting of an easement for gas line purposes near the UCA Football Team’s practice field.
In his comments at Friday’s meeting, UCA President Houston Davis said the university is awaiting approval from the Arkansas Legislative Council (ALC) for a $700 bonus for employees. If approved by the ALC at their meeting on Oct. 21, employees can expect the bonus in their Dec. 1 paycheck.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
