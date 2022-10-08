The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees met on Friday morning and approved a 9.9 percent health insurance rate increase for university employees.

The increase, a necessity according to the university because of an increased number of claims over the last year, were approved unanimously and received the backing of the Faculty Senate, Student Government Association and the Staff Senate.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.

