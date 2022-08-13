The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees met Friday morning and approved a new Voluntary Employee Retirement Incentive (VERI) at its August meeting.

The new VERI will be for employees who are 59 and a half years old or older and have been a full-time employee at UCA for at least four years, as well as employees who have worked with UCA or the State of Arkansas for at least 28 years.

Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net

