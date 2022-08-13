The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees met Friday morning and approved a new Voluntary Employee Retirement Incentive (VERI) at its August meeting.
The new VERI will be for employees who are 59 and a half years old or older and have been a full-time employee at UCA for at least four years, as well as employees who have worked with UCA or the State of Arkansas for at least 28 years.
About 255 faculty and staff members at UCA meet this criteria and will be offered a $5,000 payout with an additional 10 percent of their base salary.
The incentive also includes an additional .5 percent of an individual’s base salary for each year working at UCA that exceeds ten years. However, this addition cannot exceed 20 percent of an individual’s base salary.
The VERI also offers each individual an $3,600 annual contribution into a health reimbursement arrangement for four years.
“This plan will allow UCA to provide eligible faculty and staff with an attractive, completely voluntary retirement incentive, and it will allow leadership to plan strategically for the future,” UCA President Houston Davis said during the meeting.
Davis says that their working model shows that of the estimated 255 faculty and staff that are eligible for this incentive, only about 20 percent will participate in it.
Those that do participate will have the option of retiring on Dec. 31, 2022, or May 15, 2023. Eligible employees will have a 53-day election period to participate in the incentive which will began on Friday and close at 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 3.
“We want to make certain that this is a good thing for these individuals,” President Davis said. “These are all people who have given a lot of time, service and commitment to our university.”
The UCA Board of Trustees also approved:
The extension of the test-optional recruitment criteria of undergraduate students through the 2026-27 academic year.
The authorization to grant the City of Conway the right-of-way as easement for their road construction and utility improvements on College Avenue.
The appointment of Amy Denton to serve a one-year term and Shawanna Rodgers to serve a two-year term on the UCA Diversity Advisory Committee.
Jordan Wooodson can be reached at jwoodson@thecabin.net
