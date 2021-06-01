The University of Central Arkansas Board of Trustees voted unanimously on Thursday to approve an increase in the university’s tuition and fees rate at its regular May meeting.
The approved increases, which total $225 for undergraduate students and $191 for graduate students, will lead to a revenue increase of more than $1.5 million.
Currently, undergraduate students pay a total of $9,338 per year in tuition and fees. The new rate will increase total tuition and fees by over 2.4 percent to $9,563. Graduate students will experience a 2.18 percent increase in their tuition and fees to $8,944.
Board members also voted to approve a proposal to add a Windgate Center facility fee for art, music, theater and film students that will cost $8 per credit hour. Funds from the facility fee will support debt servicing for the center and the fee has been planned for some time.
A $50 per semester fee was also approved by board members for addition to the university’s fees list on Thursday. The fee benefits UCA’s Office of International Engagement.
Other board business on Thursday included the approval of the submission of a grant to the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s (ArDOT) Recreational Trails Program. UCA is looking to extend its campus soft track by some two-and-a-half miles to create a loop with the campus’s existing trails. The grant, which includes a request of more than $145,000, will require the university to match 20 percent, or over $36,000 of the funding ArDOT offers. Matching university funds will come from the UCA Foundation.
Board members also voted in favor of resolutions to recognize UCA President Houston Davis for his leadership during the coronavirus pandemic and Medical Director Dr. Randy Pastor for his services.
UCA's next Board of Trustees meeting is set for Aug. 13 and tentatively scheduled to start at 10 a.m., per UCA's website.
