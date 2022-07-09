The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees met Thursday morning via teleconference and approved both items on its action agenda, per UCA spokesman Fredricka Sharkey.
The two items, contract review approvals, included the authorization for UCA to enter into a three-year $1.7 million contract with BlueAdvantage for its self-insurance program. The approval begins on Jan. 1, 2023, and goes through the end of 2025. There is an option for the contract to extend an additional seven years, but it would require approval by the General Assembly.
The other contract, a $2.8 million four-year contract with Eric Rob & Isaac, Inc. will allow UCA to continue its agreement for the company to provide the university with advertising and marketing services. Eric Rob & Isaac, Inc. previously provided the same services to UCA for the past seven years.
