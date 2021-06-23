The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) will vote on whether to approve four contracts at its teleconferenced Board of Trustees meeting on Thursday.
The contracts, necessary to receive board approval because they total more than $250,000, serve a number of university purposes.
The first contract up for approval totals almost $940,000 and would put UCA in relationship with GeoSurfaces, Inc. Contract funding will go towards resurfacing the university’s football, softball and baseball fields.
For technological purposes, board members will vote to approve a $453,000 with Norlem Technology Consulting to refresh UCA’s internet firewalls and a $2,500 contract with the American Registry for Internet numbers for university IP addresses.
A final contract board members will discuss is one with Transact Inc. to fund the repair and replacement of keycard access devices at doors and entryways across UCA.
Thursday’s meeting will be available and open to the public via teleconference at 855-332-4181, with access code 4503173.
