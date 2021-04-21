The University of Central Arkansas (UCA) Board of Trustees will meet via teleconference on Thursday to approve the renewal of three contracts, the university confirmed to the Log Cabin on Tuesday.
The contracts, which involve three separate companies who provide UCA with services, require the trustees’ approval due to the multi-year length and costs of the contracts.
The first contract up for consideration is worth $220,000 and extends UCA’s service agreement with Carahsoft Technology Inc. through April 2024. Carahsoft provides the university with DocuSign, an electronic signature platform which makes the signing of documents easier.
The trustees will discuss approving the extension of a $125,000 contract with AudienceView Ticketing Corporation through June 2026. As part of the renewal, AudienceView, which currently operates the Reynolds Performance Hall’s ticketing services, will begin to provide UCA with ticketing services for athletic events on campus.
Finally, the trustees will vote on an extension through June 2024 with Software House International, which provides the university with Zoom video conferencing services. The contract is worth $100,000.
Thursday’s teleconference meeting will begin at 10 a.m. For more on how to join the conference call, visit www.uca.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.