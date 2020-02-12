The University of Central Arkansas and the Arkansas Cinema Society will welcome the film crowdfunding/distribution platform Seed&Spark founder and CEO Emily Best, Emmy-winning actor/filmmaker Mark Duplass and acclaimed writer/director Jeff Nichols for a Creative Sustainability Summit, to help Arkansas-based creators build sustainable artistic careers.
The Summit will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. in the McCastlain Ballroom of McCastlain Hall, at the University of Central Arkansas. Special guests will include Duplass (Apple's THE MORNING SHOW, HBO's ROOM 104) and Nichols (MUD, LOVING), along with Arkansas-based artists making a sustainable living from their art.
The Summit is open and free to the public — all Arkansas residents, filmmakers, film lovers, artists and students interested in attending can find more information and register for free on Eventbrite at URL: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/arkansas-creative-sustainability-summit-tickets-92991787941.
The Summit will take place as follows:
• 8:30-9 a.m.: Checkin and networking over coffee.
• 9-10:30 a.m.: Crowdfunding to Build Independence: Seed&Spark CEO Emily Best will lead an educational session about how to utilize crowdfunding to find resources for your films, as well as build your audience over the course of your career.
• 10:45 a.m. to noon: Interactive Creators session: Mark Duplass will pick three attendees from the audience, and work with them, in real time, to help them realize their creative projects as economically and efficiently as possible.
• 12-1 p.m.: Lunch break.
• 1-2:30 p.m.: Screenwriting Discussion: Mark Duplass and Jeff Nichols will discuss the state of written storytelling in the film, television and digital worlds. Nichols has written and directed five critically acclaimed feature films, and Duplass has written and directed feature films and television.
• 2:45-4 p.m.: Distribution Downlow: Emily Best will lead an educational session on the current state of film and television distribution, and how creators can take the reins of distribution and successfully self-distribute their work.
• 4:15-5:15 p.m.: Local creators discussion: Emily Best and Jeff Nichols will lead a session with Little Rock-area creators making a sustainable living from their art, to find out how they're doing it, and how other creators can replicate their success.
This will be the latest in a series of Creative Sustainability Summits Seed&Spark has hosted around the country. Other 2019 Summits have already been held in Milwaukee, Atlanta and Los Angeles, as part of an expansion of their educational events.
