The University of Central Arkansas Police Department recovered and returned a bicycle that had been stolen from a World War II veteran.
Floyd Brantley, 95, rides his specialized yellow bicycle around Conway and on trails throughout central Arkansas.
The bicycle was stolen from behind College Square Apartments sometime between Dec. 16 and 18.
UCAPD found the bicycle on Sunday and returned it to Brantley.
Brantley said it was missing the bike pouch and light but was “otherwise in good shape.”
UCAPD said two people are facing charges for the theft. Their names were not released as of press time Monday.
Over the weekend, Conway residents who heard of the theft via Facebook asked about donating money to replace it. An account was set up at The Ride in Brantley’s name.
Brantley said appreciated the kindness and support from the community.
