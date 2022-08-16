UCA is close to completing construction on the brand new Windgate Center for Fine and Performing Arts (WCFPA).
The facility, which is scheduled to be completed by the beginning of the upcoming fall semester, was made possible when UCA received a $20 million gift from the Windgate Foundation in 2019. This $20 million gift is the largest gift received by the university in its history.
Since then additional funding has been provided by the Alice L. Walton Foundation.
“This building solidifies the university’s position as a leader in the arts and culture. Through the investment of Windgate, it also signals to other individuals and donors that UCA is a good place to invest in areas such as scholarships, endowed chairs, internship opportunities and study abroad,” Director of Media Relations Fredricka Sharkey said.
The new facility will feature a creative quad, sculpture garden, first-class art gallery, 175-seat black box theater, a 100-seat recital hall and a 450-seat concert hall, in addition to all of the classrooms, studios, maker spaces, and study spaces.
“The building will serve faculty, staff, students, alumni and community patrons through its classroom, recital, theater and other spaces. This new facility will provide nearly 104,000 square feet of much-needed classroom, studio, rehearsal, performance, gallery and design spaces for the UCA departments of Art and Design, Music, and Film, Theatre, and Creative Writing,” Sharkey said.
The facility will also provide a home for two resident companies – The Arkansas Shakespeare Theatre and the Conway Symphony Orchestra.
“By housing professional arts organizations alongside traditional college students, the WCFPA sets its programs apart by providing professional experiential learning alongside and in coordination with established pedagogy. With an already healthy visiting artist program on campus, the WCFPA and its state-of-the-art facilities will attract even more international professional artists to work with our programs and students,” Sharkey said.
The new facility is meant to “help enrich the education of all UCA students,” but will also have an impact on the Central Arkansas community, Sharkey said.
“This center will further develop the arts and culture sector for our region. Simply put, the arts change lives. They bring us together, helping us see and experience the world through unique, creative and transformative ways. UCA helps develop the next generation of creative leaders, makers, and thinkers through the fine and performing arts,” Sharkey said.
The official opening performance date and artist for the new facility will be announced in January 2023.
