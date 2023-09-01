UCA's Women's Leadership Network announces nonprofit status

Patricia Poulter and Shaneil Ealy announce nonprofit status for the Women’s Leadership Network.

 Yennifer Lopez Photography LLC / Submitted photo

The Women’s Leadership Network (WLN) at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) recently hosted its annual kickoff celebration announcing its fall schedule.

The WLN is “dedicated to fostering and accelerating the leadership journey of women in central Arkansas,” a news release issued by UCA on Friday read. At the kickoff event, the network announced it has reached nonprofit status by becoming a 501(c)(3) organization.

