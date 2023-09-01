The Women’s Leadership Network (WLN) at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) recently hosted its annual kickoff celebration announcing its fall schedule.
The WLN is “dedicated to fostering and accelerating the leadership journey of women in central Arkansas,” a news release issued by UCA on Friday read. At the kickoff event, the network announced it has reached nonprofit status by becoming a 501(c)(3) organization.
Established in 2017, WLN began as a conversation about how to support and engage women in the surrounding community. The conversation evolved into a working committee of thought leaders from UCA, and the network was born and housed in the Division of Outreach and Community Engagement. Since then, the individuals at the table have expanded to include community leaders “who share WLN’s vision to empower women to live authentically and become agents of influence,” the news release read.
“WLN now has an opportunity to be more responsive and flexible to our community’s needs while also increasing eligibility for funding opportunities as a 501(c)(3),” WLN President and UCA Associate Vice President Shaneil Ealy said.
The network has soared over the past six years, enrolling hundreds of women through mentorship programs, events that inspire leadership and personal development, a leadership academy and many networking experiences.
This season, WLN is slated to offer a range of programs and initiatives:
The Women’s Business Showcase from 6-8 p.m. on Sept. 28 at McCastlain Hall at UCA.
The Women’s Foundation of Arkansas Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 16 at Brewer-Hegeman Conference Center at UCA.
The Women’s Leadership Academy New Cohort Luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 13 at The Rogue Roundabout in Conway.
The WLN Royal Gala on Nov. 30 at Legacy Acres in Conway.
Patricia Poulter, provost and executive vice president of Academic Affairs at UCA, has been part of the WLN since 2017.
“The Women’s Leadership Network is, simply put, a transformative organization. The WLN creates opportunities to develop and support leaders from all walks of life and career stages, building a robust and sustainable community of change-makers,” Poulter said. “The WLN and the Women’s Leadership Academy provide the bedrock upon which women build their futures and enrich the quality of life in their communities,” Poulter said.
