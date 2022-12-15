UCA's Women's Leadership Network announces 2023 Leadership Academy

The Women’s Leadership Network at the University of Central Arkansas (UCA) announced the 2023 Class of the Women’s Leadership Academy in a news release on Tuesday.
The Women’s Leadership Academy (WLA) is dedicated to empowering, enriching and embracing women in the region, facilitating their leadership development, the news release read.
Through expert speakers, hands-on experiences and community service, the participants of the Women’s Leadership Academy will develop customizable skills in a network of diverse women sharing a commitment to their own community. This six-month academy is “committed to reaching women in a variety of pathways in life and assisting women in embracing their voice, elevating their leadership capacity and empowering them for a lifetime of leadership,” the news release read.
The underwriting sponsor for the Academy is the Central Arkansas Open.
“The Central Arkansas Open is proud to continue to be the underwriting sponsor for the Women’s Leadership Academy,” Founder and Tournament Director for the Central Arkansas Open Pete Tanguay said. “Our mission is to empower professional women golfers from all parts of the world who play in our Women’s All Pro Golf event here in Conway to ‘dream without limits’ as they pursue their dream to play golf at the highest level in the LPGA. We are honored to invest a portion of the proceeds from our tournament to financially support local women who are accepted to the Women’s Leadership Academy to gain the knowledge and connections necessary to pursue their dreams and become bold and successful leaders.”
The Academy sessions begin in January 2023 with a two-day retreat and conclude in July with a graduation celebration.
The 2023 class of the Women’s Leadership Academy is listed below:
Ashley Bibby, Glow Party Rentals
Charmaine Cook-Johnson, business owner
Monique Davis, education specialist, Arkansas PBS
Mary Margaret Debow, Maumelle Charter Middle School
Jamie Gordon, Catalyst Counseling
Christie Hensley, realtor
Kennedy Hughes, True Holiness Saints Center
Anushree Jumde, Office of Congressman French Hill
Sherita Kern, UCA Career Services
Rachel Lovelace, Young Designers Academy/RayLoveThreads
Victoria Mays, Pen to Print Editing & Publishing, LLC
Vernice Nazare, laceForResources
Feyi Odeniyi, UCA graduate student
Mollie Parks, Conway Regional Health System
Aniya Polite, UCA student
Maleeyah Stacy, UCA student
Brandi Tyiska-Hawkins, Ensono
Shaneil Ealy, associate vice president of UCA’s Division of Outreach and Community Engagement which houses the WLN, said the academy is one-of-a-kind.
“This academy is women-centric and the personal development infused throughout this academy, along with the thread of diversity, belonging, inclusion and equity, make this academy unique,” Ealy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.