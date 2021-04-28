The variant of the coronavirus which originated in the United Kingdom (UK) has become much more prevalent in Arkansas, Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero said to gathered media in his comments at Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s regular COVID-19 briefing at the State Capitol on Tuesday.
Romero said the increase of cases of the UK variant is a worrying trend due to the added complications the variant can bring for infected people.
“The UK variant is more transmissible and associated with [higher rates of] mortality and morbidity,” Romero said.
Romero said that the prevalence of isolates of the UK variant has doubled in tests in the past week and gave a word of warning that the actual number of variant isolates is much higher.
“This is only the tip of the iceberg,” Romero said, noting that the number of tested variant cases is much lower than people who are actually infected.
The governor focused on Arkansas’ ongoing challenge to attract its residents to the COVID-19 vaccine in his comments on Tuesday.
“[Arkansas] has a challenge with vaccine hesitancy,” the governor said, adding that the state’s residents continued hesitancy to receive a vaccine is linked to a belief that the threat of the coronavirus is very low.
In Tuesday’s vaccine report, the governor said that the state has vaccinated over 15,000 more Arkansans, bringing the state’s total number of fully-vaccinated residents to more than 707,000. Another 301,000 Arkansans are partially immunized.
Doubling down on his comments last week in which he said the state is struggling to turn its inventory over, the governor said on Tuesday that the state has 716,000 total COVID-19 vaccines in its inventory that is spread out over three different vaccines. The governor added that the state needed communities to help encourage more Arkansans to get vaccinated.
“Communities need to engage [its residents] to make the vaccine as accessible as possible,” the governor said.
On the case report, Arkansas noted an uptick in active cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with 229 new cases of the coronavirus found in the state. While the state saw a significant 13-person decrease in hospitalizations (the total number of hospitalizations is now 157), five new deaths have been recorded since Monday. 5,725 Arkansans have now died due to complications from COVID-19.
