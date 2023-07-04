More than 250 physicians and health care providers in Conway and central Arkansas are now no longer in-network with United Healthcare, Conway Regional Health System announced in a news release on Saturday.

As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, the health system and insurance company faced a July 1 agreement termination after months of negotiations. With July 1 now passed, the health care providers affected by the negotiation are now considered out-of-network for United Healthcare insurance members.

