More than 250 physicians and health care providers in Conway and central Arkansas are now no longer in-network with United Healthcare, Conway Regional Health System announced in a news release on Saturday.
As previously reported in the Log Cabin Democrat, the health system and insurance company faced a July 1 agreement termination after months of negotiations. With July 1 now passed, the health care providers affected by the negotiation are now considered out-of-network for United Healthcare insurance members.
“Conway Regional is committed to the care of our patients and our communities,” the health system’s Saturday news release read. “Throughout our contract negotiations with United Healthcare, we have never asked for more than fair and equitable rates... This termination affects Conway Regional Health System, including the medical center in Conway, the Conway Regional Rehabilitation Hospital, Dardanelle Regional Medical Center, over 100 employed and integrated providers and 150 physicians in the Conway Regional Physician Hospital Organization.”
Conway Regional announced that it decided to terminate its agreement with United because of an alleged discrepancy with how it is being paid by United compared to the health system’s competitors. The health system alleges that United is paying its closest competitor “nearly 50 percent more for the same care.”
“Conway Regional is dedicated to serving its community, but United Healthcare is currently paying competitors significantly more for the same care,” a statement on the health system’s frequently asked questions page about the United negotiation read. “This issue has been a focal point during negotiations with United Healthcare. As medical care costs continue to rise, it is important for Conway Regional to receive a fair market rate in order to provide the care our patients deserve.”
In a statement provided to the Log Cabin in May, United disputed Conway Regional’s reasoning for the agreement termination.
“Conway Regional Health System is demanding a 141 percent price hike over the next three years for its hospital while seeking to double its costs in just the first year of our contract,” a United Healthcare spokesman said. “Conway’s demands are not affordable or sustainable for the people and businesses we serve. Agreeing to this proposal would make Conway Regional Medical Center the most expensive hospital in the state in just one year compared to its peers and would significantly drive up health care costs for the people and employers in north central Arkansas. We are proposing meaningful rate increases that help ensure the health system is reimbursed at more than fair and reasonable rates and remain committed to continued discussions with Conway Regional in an effort to reach an agreement that is affordable for the people and employers we serve.”
Patients with United coverage who intend to remain a client of Conway Regional are encouraged to contact the system’s billing office at 501-450-2121, another entry on the FAQ page read.
Despite the termination, Conway Regional announced that it “remains open and committed to working with United on a resolution that allows patients to receive the care they deserve.”
In May, United’s spokesman told the Log Cabin that their “top priority is to renew our relationship without any disruption to the people we serve.”
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
