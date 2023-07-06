United Healthcare sent Conway Regional Health System a 103-page contract proposal a little more than 10 hours before the health insurance provider’s contract expired with one of Conway’s largest hospitals on June 30.
Conway Regional President and CEO Matt Troup confirmed the receipt of the proposal in an interview with Log Cabin Democrat media partner KATV. Troup said the looming deadline on June 30 didn’t allow the health system enough time to consider the proposal and sign it.
“It’s completely unrealistic to expect us to turn around that kind of analysis in that period of time,” Troup said. “I guess in some sense it’s encouraging, but we still have a lot of questions.”
As previously reported in the Log Cabin, Conway Regional terminated its contract with United on July 1. The termination, the first the hospital has executed in 25 years, means over 250 physicians and health care providers in Conway and central Arkansas are no longer in-network with United. Troup said over 10,000 patients now have to pay out-of-network costs.
At the heart of the contract negotiation are the rates that United is paying out to Conway Regional for services. Conway Regional announced that it decided to terminate its agreement with United because of an alleged discrepancy with how it is being paid by United compared to the health system’s competitors. The health system alleges that United is paying its closest competitor “nearly 50 percent more for the same care.”
“Conway Regional is dedicated to serving its community, but United Healthcare is currently paying competitors significantly more for the same care,” a statement on the health system’s frequently asked questions page about the United negotiation read. “This issue has been a focal point during negotiations with United Healthcare. As medical care costs continue to rise, it is important for Conway Regional to receive a fair market rate in order to provide the care our patients deserve.”
United, however, disputes Conway Regional’s reasoning for the agreement termination. United Director of Corporate Communication Cole Manbeck provided KATV with a statement on the insurance provider’s stance, as well as the contract proposal they sent Conway Regional on June 30.
“Conway Regional Health System is demanding to double the cost of care at its hospitals over the next 24 months, including an egregious 65 percent price hike in just the first year of our contract,” the statement read. “We made numerous attempts to compromise, including providing Conway Regional a signature-ready, multi-year contract on June 30 that included significant rate increases that were more than fair and appropriate. Rather than sign the contract or provide a counterproposal, Conway Regional chose to allow our agreement to expire. While we remain open to continued negotiation should the health system deliver a realistic proposal that’s affordable, our focus now is on ensuring the people we serve have access to the care they need through either continuity of care or a smooth transition to a new provider.”
In a statement provided to the Log Cabin in May, United further disputed Conway Regional’s stance.
“Conway Regional Health System is demanding a 141 percent price hike over the next three years for its hospital while seeking to double its costs in just the first year of our contract,” a United Healthcare spokesman said. “Conway’s demands are not affordable or sustainable for the people and businesses we serve. Agreeing to this proposal would make Conway Regional Medical Center the most expensive hospital in the state in just one year compared to its peers and would significantly drive up health care costs for the people and employers in north central Arkansas. We are proposing meaningful rate increases that help ensure the health system is reimbursed at more than fair and reasonable rates and remain committed to continued discussions with Conway Regional in an effort to reach an agreement that is affordable for the people and employers we serve.”
Despite the termination of the contract on July 1, Troup said the health system will respond to United’s proposal in the upcoming days. In the meantime, Troup encouraged patients to contact United and see what physicians and hospitals the insurance provider now covers.
“I take it personal when I go to a restaurant and the wait staff that’s covered by United is concerned about access to their physician,” Troup said. “That grieves me.”
Media partner KATV contributed to this report.
Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@thecabin.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.