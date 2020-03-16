Nonprofit agencies that provide a human service to residents of Faulkner, Conway, Perry and/or Van Buren counties are invited to apply for grant funding through the United Way of Central Arkansas now through April 1, 2020. The application for community investment grants are available at: https://www.uwcark.org/2020-grantapplications.
The United Way of Central Arkansas supports agencies and programs in Faulkner, Perry, Conway and Van Buren Counties. They also provide the Financial Opportunity Center, VITA Free Tax Prep, Imagination Library & Charity Tracker Programs. For more information go to www.uwcark.org The grant submission deadline is 11:59p.m. on April 1, 2020. After the application deadline, applications will be reviewed and finalist agencies will send a representative to be interviewed by members of the United Way Board of Directors. Grants are awarded for one year. Funded agencies will be notified via e-mail. PRESS RELEASE: UNITED WAY OF CENTRAL ARKANSAS FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Media Contact: Laura King 501.327.5087 l.king@uwcark.org The United Way of Central Arkansas’ community investment grants provide funding for requests of $5,001 and above during the spring cycle. Requests for $5,000 and below will be accepted during the mini-grant cycle this fall.
To be eligible for a grant, agencies must:
- Be recognized by the IRS as a tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization.
- Have filed IRS form 990 in the last 18 months.
- Have an audit performed every other year by a Certified Public Accountant.
- Have an active local board of directors or advisory board.
- Have a policy of non-discrimination for board, staff, volunteers and clients.
- Procure and maintain valid and adequate policies of insurance and general and professional liability, if applicable.
- Have written policies on Board Membership and Governance in bylaws.
- Provide a list of Board of Directors meeting dates during the past 12 months when a quorum was present and the month that you elect new board members.
- Have at least one part-time or full-time paid employee.
- Have an overall agency operating budget.
The grant submission deadline is 11:59p.m. on April 1, 2020. After the application deadline, applications will be reviewed and finalist agencies will send a representative to be interviewed by members of the United Way Board of Directors. Grants are awarded for one year. Funded agencies will be notified via e-mail.
