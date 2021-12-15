The United Way of Central Arkansas Board of Directors recently elected five new members to join the board along with new officers.
The following new board members have been elected for three-year terms beginning in Jan. 1, 2022, and ending Dec. 31, 2024. They join 20 others currently serving on the board.
Destiny Lankford of Conway is a Mortgage Loan Originator for Centennial Bank. She is also a member of Stop DV.
Justin McCarty of Greenbrier is a Community Banker with Simmons Bank in Conway. He is also involved with Conway’s Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the UCA Baseball Alumni Foundation.
Rusty Mosley of Conway is a Lending Officer with First Security Bank and former Presbyterian Pastor. He is also a member of the Conway Rotary Club, Conway Area Leadership Institute (CALI), a board member of the Conway Fellowship of Christian Athletes Advisory Board, and a teacher for Renewal Ranch.
David DeRosa of Conway is a Financial Advisor with Cardinal Investment Group. He is involved with Kiwanis, Conway Noon Optimist Club, Conway Advocates for Bicycling, and Faulkner County Landlord Association. He was also previously involved with Milestones, Inc. and Toad Suck Daze.
Karen Walker of Conway is a Community Education Manager with Arkansas PBS and owner of Karen Walker Speaks. She is also a board member of the Women’s Leadership Network.
Additionally, the board elected new officers to serve in 2022. Brandi Keith of Conway will serve a two-year term as president. Keith is Director of Operations for the Interprofessional Teaching Center at UCA.
Crystal Kemp of Conway was elected vice president of the United Way of Central Arkansas Board of Directors. Kemp is the Chief Marketing Officer at Conway Corporation.
Julie Carmichael of Guy was elected secretary of the board. Carmichael is the Accounting Controller at Nabholz Construction Company.
Erin Simpson of Conway was re-elected as Treasurer and Finance Chair of the board. Simpson is the Chief Operations Office for Encore Bank in Little Rock.
Located in Conway, Ark., the United Way of Central Arkansas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves Faulkner, Conway, Perry and Van Buren counties by providing programming and grants that foster a greater quality of life through initiatives focused on education, health and financial stability.
The following organizations are current United Way of Central Arkansas grant funded partners: Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, Bethlehem House, Boys & Girls Club of Faulkner County, Child Care Aware, Children’s Advocacy Alliance, CAPCA, Community Connections, Community Service Inc., Conway Cradle Care, Conway County Center for Exceptional Children, Conway Ministry Center, Faulkner County Council on Aging, Milestones, Inc., Jamison Alexander Success Center, Morrilton Human Relations Council, Rise House, and White River Area Agency on Aging.
