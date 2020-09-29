This summer, the United Way of Central Arkansas awarded 11 nonprofit organizations with grant money that totaled to $280,000. This money will be used to help impact 16 community cycles.
These grants were made possible by the spring grant cycle, which focuses the money in three key areas for central Arkansas – health/human services, financial opportunity and education.
The grant recipients include Bethlehem House, Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County, Children’s Advocacy Alliance, Community Action Program of Central Arkansas, Community Service inc, Conway County Center for Exceptional Children, Conway Cradle Care, Faulkner County Council on Aging, Milestone inc., Morrilton Human Relations and Rise House Conway.
All of these organizations work with specific niche populations in various central Arkansas communities to provide resources, services and education for the community. Several of these programs work with adolescents and children.
The United Way of Central Arkansas serves across Faulkner, Van Buren, Conway and Perry counties.
Executive Director Jennifer Boyett said these grants exist to keep the community in the best shape.
“We are focused on improving quality of life in the communities that we serve and we can’t do it alone. It takes all of us working together. United way is proud to partner with these non-profits,” Boyett said.
For more information about the United Way of Central Arkansas, or to donate or apply for a grant, visit www.uwcark.org. The fall mini grant application opened on Sept. 15, and applications will be accepted until midnight on Oct. 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.