The United Way of Central Arkansas Board of Directors have selected seven area nonprofit organizations to receive mini-grants for the fall.
The United Way of Central Arkansas is a nonprofit organization in Faulkner, Perry and Van Buren counties that provides programming and grants to foster a greater quality of life through initiatives focused on education, health and financial stability.
One of the seven organizations that has received the fall mini-grants include the Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship who received $2,000 to provide support to single parents living below the poverty line in the Central Arkansas area as they work to complete their degree or professional certificate.
Child Care Aware of North Central Arkansas also received a mini-grant of $1,000 to purchase books that will accompany a new curriculum they are developing called “Explorers.”
Next to receive a grant is Community Connections who were offered $2,000 to host free, monthly respite care events for children with special needs and their families.
Conway Cradle Care also received $2,000 from the grant in order to provide a nutritious breakfast, lunch and snack for the children of adolescents and expecting parents.
Conway Ministry Center received $2,000 as well in order to provide operational funding for the Winter Warming Station in Conway for the homeless.
Jamison Alexander Success Center received $2,000 to provide care packages to local youth suffering from mental health issues.
Last but not least, White River Area on Aging also received $2,000 to provide shelf-stable meals and care packages for senior citizens in Van Buren County.
