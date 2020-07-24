The United Way of Central Arkansas will host a three-day scavenger hunt in conjunction with the annual Downtown Conway Moonlight Madness event, which kicks off Wednesday evening.
“For over 50 years, the annual Downtown Conway Moonlight Madness has been a time when our retailers could offer huge discounts on the end of season items,” Conway Downtown Partnership Director Kim Williams said.
“This year is no exception to that rule. However, the way we will conduct Moonlight Madness has expanded to accommodate for social distancing during the COVID-19 crisis.”
The event will extend over a three-day period this year, allowing shoppers to visit downtown businesses without having to worry about overcrowding, Williams said.
Moonlight Madness and the first-ever Truman’s Big Scavenger Hunt will remain open to residents and other shoppers from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, through Friday, July 31.
The Conway Downtown Partnership director said Moonlight Madness participants have more than just extended shopping hours to look forward to. Along with the scavenger hunt organized by United Way, the Downtown Conway Farms & Craft Market will set up an evening market event from 3-7 p.m. on Wednesday in Rogers Plaza.
The public can buy scavenger hunt boards online for $20 until July 30. Scavenger hunt participants can start picking up their boards at 5 p.m. Wednesday at the United Way of Central Arkansas office, located at 110 Oak St. in Conway. United Way representatives will also be stationed at Rogers Plaza for curbside pickup.
Finding correct pieces of the scavenger hut will help attendees earn raffle tickets toward a Facebook Live raffle drawing for various prizes. The live stream will be broadcasted on the United Way’s Facebook page at 9 p.m. Friday, July 31.
Moonlight Madness participants will also have the opportunity to grab a 2020 Toad Suck Daze T-shirt.
“There is a limited number available, so don’t miss the chance to get yours,” Williams said, adding that the shirts will be sold from 3-7 p.m. in Rogers Plaza on Wednesday.
