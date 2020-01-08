People who have resolved to stabilize their finances in 2020 can get a leg up on the task with a series of free workshops offered through the United Way of Central Arkansas Financial Opportunity Center.
“When bills are piling up its important to remember you are still in control,” event organizers said. “This class is designed to provide tools that will help you handle money emergencies, cut down on stress from mounting bills, and build your finances to where you want them to be.”
The series includes four lunch-and-learn classes in English from 12-1 p.m. and one evening class in Spanish on Wednesdays at the Faulkner County Library. The first class, Behind on Bills?, will be Jan. 15.
“Lunch for this class is provided by Arvest Bank and participants will be entered into a drawing for a $25 gift card,” organizers said.
The other classes include:
Jan. 22 – Want Credit to Work for You?
Jan. 29 – Debt Getting in Your Way?
Feb. 5 – Building Your Savings.
Feb. 12 – Detrás de las Factures?, which translates to Behind on Bills in English, from 5:30-6:30 p.m.
There is no fee but participants are asked to register online through the Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/2275329366100278 or through SignUpGenius at www.signupgenius.com/go/30e0a4aaaab23a4f94-your.
Staff writer Jeanette Anderton can be reached at janderton@thecabin.net
