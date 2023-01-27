The United Way of Central Arkansas is an IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site offering free tax preparation to families with a household income of $60,000 or less in 2022.
Individuals or families who qualify for free tax preparation may contact the United Way of Central Arkansas at 501-327-5087 to schedule an appointment at its office in downtown Conway. The United Way’s VITA Free Tax Prep program will operate on Wednesdays from Feb. 1 through April 12.
This volunteer-driven program is hosted in partnership with the University of Central Arkansas and its College of Business. Students in UCA’s accounting program are trained as volunteer tax preparers. The students get valuable, hands-on experience while giving back to the community.
“The United Way hosts the VITA Free Tax Prep program because we have a mission of helping families in our community gain financial stability and helping people access their tax refunds is a step toward fulfilling that goal,” Jennifer Boyett, United Way of Central Arkansas executive director, said. “We are in our seventh year of hosting VITA and we have a record number of volunteers ready to help local families get their taxes prepared and filed for free.”
Last tax season, the United Way filed 250 tax returns and helped struggling families recoup nearly $318,000 in tax refunds.
Located in Conway, the United Way of Central Arkansas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves Faulkner, Conway, Perry and Van Buren counties by providing programming and grants that foster a greater quality of life through initiatives focused on education, health and financial stability.
The following organizations are current United Way of Central Arkansas grant funded partners: Arkansas Single Parent Scholarship Fund, Bethlehem House, Boys & Girls Club of Faulkner County, Child Care Aware, Children’s Advocacy Alliance, CAPCA, Community Connections, Community Service Inc., Conway Cradle Care, Conway County Center for Exceptional Children, Conway Ministry Center, Faulkner County Council on Aging, Milestones, Inc., Jamison Alexander Success Center, Morrilton Human Relations Council, Rise House, and White River Area Agency on Aging.
