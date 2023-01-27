The United Way of Central Arkansas is an IRS-certified Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) site offering free tax preparation to families with a household income of $60,000 or less in 2022.

Individuals or families who qualify for free tax preparation may contact the United Way of Central Arkansas at 501-327-5087 to schedule an appointment at its office in downtown Conway. The United Way’s VITA Free Tax Prep program will operate on Wednesdays from Feb. 1 through April 12.

