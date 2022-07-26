With summer break winding down and schools across the state preparing to start back next month, the United Way of Central Arkansas is now collecting school supplies to donate to districts across four different area counties.

The Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive, organized by the United Way every year, has donation boxes set up now until Aug. 5 at 12 different businesses in Conway, Morrilton and Mayflower.

Staff Writer Kolton Rutherford can be reached at krutherford@

thecabin.net.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.