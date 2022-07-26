With summer break winding down and schools across the state preparing to start back next month, the United Way of Central Arkansas is now collecting school supplies to donate to districts across four different area counties.
The Stuff the Bus School Supply Drive, organized by the United Way every year, has donation boxes set up now until Aug. 5 at 12 different businesses in Conway, Morrilton and Mayflower.
United Way of Central Arkansas Executive Director Jennifer Boyett told the Log Cabin on Monday that its annual drive benefits Faulkner, Conway, Perry and Van Buren counties.
“On average, the United Way of Central Arkansas is able to donate more than $10,000 worth of school supplies to school districts throughout [its counties],” Boyett said. “This year, we are expanding our reach by working with our nonprofit partners to put [school] supplies in their hands so we can make sure as many families as possible are able to have the supplies their kids need for a successful start to the school year.”
Nonprofit partners of the United Way include the Pine Street Backpack Program, the Community Action Program for Central Arkansas, Bethlehem House and the Boys and Girls Club of Faulkner County, Boyett said.
“These organizations are on the front line working with children and families in need,” Boyett said.
The United Way is accepting a variety of supplies during the drive, including backpacks, crayons, pencils, folders, glue sticks and notebooks, among other items. For a full list of needed supplies and drop-off locations, visit the United Way of Central Arkansas’ website.
After donation collection at participating businesses ends on Aug. 5, volunteers and school buses will assemble at the Walmart Supercenters in Conway and Morrilton on Aug. 6 for a final round of donation collections during tax-free weekend.
