The United Way of Central Arkansas will host a three-day scavenger hunt in downtown Conway July 29-31 as part of Conway Downtown Partnership’s Moonlight Madness.
Moonlight Madness and the scavenger hunt, called “Truman’s Big Scavenger Hunt,” have been extended to three days to prevent overcrowding due to COVID-19. Businesses downtown will remain open from 5-7 p.m. nightly and offer deals on merchandise.
The public can buy scavenger hunt boards online for $20 until July 30. Scavenger boards can be picked up beginning on July 29 at 5 p.m. at the United Way of Central Arkansas office on 110 Oak St.
Finding correct pieces of the scavenger hunt will help attendees earn raffle tickets towards a Facebook Live raffle drawing for prizes on the United Way’s Facebook page on July 31 at 9 p.m.
To take part in the raffle, one must buy a scavenger board. For info on the scavenger hunt: uwcark.org.
