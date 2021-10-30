The United Way of Central Arkansas is set to host its seventh annual Turkey Trot 5K and Gobble Wobble Kids Mile on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 25, in Conway.
The annual race is open to all ages and is United Way’s largest local fundraiser of the year.
“We are excited to be back for a live race this year,” Jennifer Boyett, the United Way Executive Director, said. “The Turkey Trot is a fun way for families and friends to get involved in giving back to our community. Our programs and the programs of many of our local nonprofits – whether that’s providing meals to senior citizens, transporting children to the Boys & Girls Club, or ensuring families in crisis have food and shelter assistance available – are dependent on community support.”
The race will begin at 8 a.m. Thanksgiving morning with the Gobble Wobble Kid’s Mile, which is a one-mile race open to all children 10 and under. The main event, the Turkey Trot 5k, will then start at 8:30 a.m. at the Centennial Valley Country Club at 1600 Centennial Club Drive.
“The family-friendly holiday event would not be possible without our amazing corporate sponsors such as presenting sponsor Conway Regional Health System, gold-level sponsor Centennial Bank and many others,” Boyett said.
Early-bird registration is open online through RunSignUp until Nov. 6 and registration for the 5K is $30 while the Kid’s Mile is $20.
Prices will go up by $5 after the early-bird registration ends on Nov. 6 and racers can sign up until the morning of the race.
“All participants for both races will receive a swag bag sponsored by Bledsoe Chiropractic,” Boyett said. “The swag includes that includes a t-shirt, neck gaiter, a custom race bib sponsored by Smith Ford and the legendary Turkey Trot spinning turkey medal sponsored by Garcia Wealth Management.”
Country Inn & Suites by Radisson in Conway is also offering 15 percent off participants’ stay during the entire Thanksgiving week if they mention the Turkey Troy 5K when they book their room.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.