An in-city-limits farm and farmstand is back in operation and preparing for the Small Business Saturday event in Conway.
The Bell Urban Farm is at 2011 Tyler Street, just across from the library. On a recent visit, the farmstand had fresh produce for sale outside, and additional goods inside, including meats, eggs and cheeses, and even ice cream and gift products, with an emphasis on organic and Arkansas grown.
“Everything we have for sale is from Arkansas and either organically or naturally grown,” owner Kim Doughty-McCannon said.
A small well-tended plot out back is the local farmland, primarily producing flowers, currently out of season, sold at the farmstand.
Doughty-McCannon is planning a sale to coincide with Conway’s Small Business Saturday event Nov. 28, the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The farmstand will also be open that Sunday for the sale, Doughty-McCannon said.
“It’s important to shop local, and to keep the money in the Conway area,” Doughty-McCannon said.
The Bell Urban farmstand is open five days a week, from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Its website, which includes a link to its Facebook page, is bellurbanfarm.com.
